Ange Postecoglou has cut four players from Al-Nassr's overseas training camp in Lisbon, according to Saudi press reports on Friday, sending them back to Riyadh once their duty with the squad was done.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" cited well-informed sources inside the club, reporting that the Australian coach had decided to end the four youth-team players' stay at the camp.

The four are Maher Tawashi, Fawaz Mashhour, Nawaf Al-Shammari and Faris Youssef. Postecoglou told his administrative staff to send them back to Riyadh once the period for which they had been called up in Lisbon came to an end.

His decision followed the return of the international players, who had been granted extra leave after featuring for their national teams at the 2026 World Cup. With those stars back, the squad was complete.

Al-Nassr flew into Portugal last Monday to begin the second phase of their preparations for the new season. They played their first friendly last Wednesday against Benfica's reserves, a 60-minute fixture split over two halves that ended in a 2-1 defeat. Midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber grabbed their only goal in the fourth minute.

Three more friendlies await during the camp. Al-Nassr face Spain's Merida on 28 July, Portugal's Estrela Amadora on 1 August, and Spain's Almeria on the 4th of the same month.