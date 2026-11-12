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Dayot Upamecano has addressed speculation over his future. He stopped short of committing to Bayern Munich.

Speaking at a press conference with the French national team, the German record champions' centre-back faced questions about reports of strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Upamecano declined to give a definitive answer: "I've been in Germany for a while now. I'm still making progress. We'll see what the future brings, but at the moment I feel very good at my club," he said.

French website Foot Mercato had previously reported that the French capital club in particular have their eye on the Bayern Munich stalwart. According to the report, PSG want to trigger a release clause said to be in Upamecano's contract, though its existence has not been officially confirmed, and sign the defender for a fixed fee of 65 million euros. A transfer could be possible as early as next summer, it said.

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Whether such a clause exists remains uncertain. Board member for sport Max Eberl would neither confirm nor deny it on the sidelines of last weekend's match against 1. FSV Mainz 05. "I'm not here to talk about the details of the contract. One thing is clear: we extended Upamecano's contract and are absolutely delighted that we managed to do so. To be honest, he feels extremely comfortable here," Eberl said.

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How much longer is Dayot Upamecano under contract at Bayern Munich?

The Frenchman only extended his contract with the German record champions until 2030 in February, with Bayern officials reportedly making concessions and approving a corresponding clause in Upamecano's contract.

PSG are looking for a long-term successor to defensive leader Marquinhos. The 32-year-old has played for the club for 13 years and become a Parisian legend. His contract in the French capital runs until 2028.

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Next summer, or at the very latest after the 27/28 season, the Paris club are therefore likely to seek a high-quality replacement. Their thoughts could quickly turn to Upamecano, who is four years younger.

The Bayern defender caught the eye again last week when he took striker Julian Alvarez completely out of the game in his club's 2-0 away win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He has long since become Bayern's defensive leader, with Jonathan Tah and Min-jae Kim alternating alongside him.

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Upamecano joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for a transfer fee of 42.5 million euros. This season, he has scored three goals for FCB in twelve competitive appearances across all competitions.