Bas Nijhuis wants Louis van Gaal as the next Netherlands head coach. The 74-year-old has already had three spells with the Dutch national team and led the Netherlands to a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final.

Arne Slot is not keen on the job, as became clear on Thursday. The former Feyenoord and Liverpool coach is focusing on club football for now.

Speaking on De Oranjezomer, Nijhuis put Van Gaal forward as Ronald Koeman's successor. ''I am a very big fan myself. I would find it fantastic if Louis van Gaal returns. I am a big fan of him myself as a person and a coach. I would love that. But it probably won't happen.''

Slot reportedly wanted a deal running up to and including the 2028 European Championship. KNVB director of top-level football Nigel de Jong preferred an agreement until 2030. The talk show said the contract length was the reason Slot decided to turn down the Netherlands job.

''So much is being said and written as well. Who says it is true?'', Nijhuis wonders aloud. ''But I think it is simply too early for Slot, the Netherlands national team.''

That vacancy has been open since the end of June. Koeman stepped down shortly after the World Cup exit, with the Netherlands going out in the round of 16 against Morocco on penalties.

Now the expectation is that the KNVB will appoint a new head coach in the short term. Jong Oranje coach Michael Reiziger appears to be a serious candidate for promotion.