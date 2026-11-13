Jackson makes history as Aston Villa's first Player of the Month winner in a decade

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Nicolas Jackson has been officially crowned the Premier League Player of the Month for October following a sensational run of form. The Aston Villa forward beat out stiff competition to secure the individual accolade after leading his side's charge in the top flight.

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Ending the Villa Park drought

Aston Villa have finally seen one of their own reach the pinnacle of the Premier League's monthly awards. Jackson's triumph marks a significant milestone for the West Midlands club, as he becomes the first Villa player to be named Player of the Month since Christian Benteke achieved the feat back in April 2015.

The 25-year-old striker has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Aston Villa from Chelsea, trading London for Birmingham. He earned the Player of the Month award after scoring four goals in as many matches during October and is currently under contract with Villa until the summer of 2031.

Stunning October form

Jackson's month began with a crucial equaliser in a tightly contested 2-2 draw against Brentford, setting the tone for what was to come. He followed that up with a tireless performance during a narrow 1-0 victory on the road against Newcastle United, proving he could influence games even when not on the scoresheet.

The undisputed highlight of his month arrived against Manchester City. Jackson bagged a brace to inspire a 2-1 win, a result that made Villa the first team this season to take points off Enzo Maresca's side. He finished the month by scoring the opener in a draw with Fulham.

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Golden Boot contention

This prolific run has not only earned him individual silverware but has also thrust him into the Golden Boot race. Erling Haaland currently leads the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals, followed by Alexander Isak on seven, while Jackson sits third with six goals.

Jackson has also made history by becoming only the fourth Senegalese player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, who was the last to claim the honour in November 2019.

Beating the competition

The race for the October prize was far from a one-man show, with Jackson leading an impressive eight-man shortlist. He faced competition from Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth, Arsenal duo Ezri Konsa and Declan Rice, Coventry City's Jack Rudoni, Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Paul van Hecke, and Brighton & Hove Albion pair Bart Verbruggen and Luka Vuskovic, all of whom were also nominated for the award.