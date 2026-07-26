Neymar scored both goals for Santos in the 2-2 draw against Chapecoense. For his first goal, the forward mocked the criticism of his poker playing.

The veteran recently missed a Santos match but still played in a poker tournament. Neymar insisted he had done so in consultation with the club, though the incident was widely reported in the Brazilian press.

Against Chapecoense, Neymar hit back on the pitch. After his first goal, he pretended to deal poker cards, before rescuing a point for Santos with a late penalty.

Neymar responded to all the fuss last week. ''People have come out and keep talking about the fact that I play poker. I did my morning training. I did not go to the match because I had just started training. The next day was my day off.''

He also stressed that he is fully sticking to the programme agreed with Santos and sees no issue with going to the poker tournament. According to Neymar, it took place on a day off after he had already met his training commitments.

Santos and Neymar are 14th in the Brazilian league. On Wednesday, they face Universidad Central in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana.