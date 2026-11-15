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French star Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich winger, has become one of the most prominent names tipped to ignite the transfer market in the coming period, amid growing interest in securing his services, with the German club holding firmly onto its young star and setting a huge fee to let him go, one that could make him the most expensive deal in football history.

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French star Michael Olise has become one of the hottest names tipped to light up the transfer market in the coming months. Interest in the Bayern Munich winger is growing, but the German club are holding firm on their young star. They have slapped a huge price on his head, one that could make him the most expensive player in football history.

Spanish newspaper "AS", in a report by journalist Jose Felix Diaz, revealed that Bayern value Olise at around 300 million euros, though some estimates suggest talks could begin closer to 200 million euros.

Hit the figure the Bavarians demand and it would blow past the record held by Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for 222 million euros in the summer of 2017. That makes an Olise deal potentially the most expensive in football history, 78 million euros more than the Brazilian's landmark move.

Real Madrid monitoring, and Olise's talent tempts the big clubs

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Real Madrid stand out among the clubs keen on the French winger. Their officials admire his abilities, especially after the striking display he produced against them at the Santiago Bernabeu, a performance that got people talking inside the corridors of power.

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Speculation over Real's interest has resurfaced of late, with press reports suggesting the club continue to monitor his situation and could move to sign him next summer. Persuading Bayern to give up one of the key pieces of their project, though, will not be easy.

Last June, Real issued an official statement denying any direct or indirect contact with Olise or his representatives, while stressing their respect for the institutional relationship they hold with Bayern Munich.

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That has done nothing to kill the chatter about the Spanish club rejoining the race, especially with reports pointing to their continued interest in signing him.

Bayern clings to its star despite stalled renewal negotiations

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According to "AS", Bayern's management have sent mixed signals over Olise's future in recent weeks. They have failed to agree improved terms and an extension, despite his deal running until 30 June 2029.

Uli Hoeness, the club's honorary president, insists the board are not worried. "The right time will come to reach a new agreement, as he still has two years left on his contract," he said.

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Bayern signed Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for 53 million euros, and his market value has soared on the back of the outstanding levels he has shown in the German side's shirt.

Here lies the irony. The club that paid 53 million euros to land him two years ago now talk of 300 million euros to let him leave, a leap that lays bare just how highly they rate him.

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An exceptional talent and a personality that raises questions

The "AS" report went beyond the pitch. It noted that the recruitment departments of some European clubs are drawing up separate dossiers on Olise, one on his exceptional technical gifts, the other on his reclusive personality and his sometimes unusual way of dealing with people.

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Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director and the man behind the signing, admitted the player has a special personality. He pointed to Olise's earlier moves between several English academies, and to the hardships that may have shaped his character.

Curt answers after the Bayern and Bodo match on "DAZN" also caught the eye of the media, so much so that the Bavarian club issued a public apology for the interview.

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On market value, Olise sits fourth in the world according to Transfermarkt at 180 million euros, behind Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, and ahead of Jude Bellingham.

Caught between exceptional talent and a different kind of personality, Olise looks set to be one of the biggest names on the table in the coming window. One thing is certain: landing his signature will be anything but easy, with Bayern's huge demands putting Neymar's record under genuine threat.