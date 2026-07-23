Neymar Jr. has responded to the storm around his name. The Brazilian forward came under fire after missing a Santos match with physical complaints, then turning up later that day at a poker tournament in São Paulo.

Earlier, Santos announced that Neymar had not travelled with the squad for the Copa Sudamericana tie because he still needed to work on his fitness. The forward has only just returned from injury problems and the club did not want to take any risks with his physical condition.

Later, though, images emerged of Neymar at a prestigious poker tournament in São Paulo. That sparked fierce criticism in the Brazilian media and among supporters, who questioned why the forward had time for poker but was not available for his club.

Now Neymar has responded himself. "People have come out and just keep talking about the fact that I play poker. I did my morning training. I did not go to the match because I had just started training again. The next day was my day off."

He insists he is fully sticking to the programme agreed with Santos and sees no issue with his visit to the poker tournament. According to Neymar, it came on a day off, after he had already completed his training commitments.

Then the forward finishes with a clear dig at his critics. "Anyway, now I’m preparing for my training. I also want to ask you something: am I allowed to train, or are you going to say something about that as well?", he says irritably.

Back at Santos since the start of last year, Neymar returned to the club where his professional career began. Since then, though, injuries have again plagued him and he has regularly come under the microscope. Last World Cup was not much to write home about either, which led Neymar to decide to stop as a Brazil international.