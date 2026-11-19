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Brazilian star Neymar is making headlines once again for his controversial behaviour, after his side Santos won 1-0 away to hosts Coritiba in the early hours of Thursday in the 35th round of the Brazilian league.

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The 34-year-old forward lost his temper at the final whistle after a number of home supporters in the stands at the Couto Pereira stadium goaded him with mocking chants. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star hit back with a torrent of abuse, predicting Coritiba would be relegated to the second division.

Neymar rounded on the fans, according to "Foot Mercato": "Stop this nonsense! You're going to the second division, you idiots, what a shame for you! You should respect me, you bunch of losers." The row broke out moments after Santos had wrapped up three precious points on the road.

On the pitch, Neymar was lively and influential on his return to the starting line-up after missing two games through suspension. The number 10 drove at defenders time and again, nutmegged opponents and created three clear-cut chances.

Two of his efforts flew wide of the post. Goalkeeper Pedro Rangel saved a third. He also played a part in the move that led to Gabriel Barbosa's winner, all amid tense clashes and confrontations with Coritiba midfielder Thiago Santos.

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It was his first competitive outing since he served a suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards and a red card he received in the match against Bahia on 24 October . His comeback delivered an important win for Santos. It also opened a fresh chapter of tension and confrontation with opposition supporters.

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At the start of November, Santos announced the appointment of Neymar's father as the club's chief executive . Known in Brazil as "Neymar Pai", he will hold the post, which had been vacant for a year and a half, until at least the end of 2026.

Neymar Sr has long acted as agent for his son, who returned to boyhood club Santos in 2025 after spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi side Al-Hilal.

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The son's homecoming was an emotional one. The father's appointment, though, turns a star's return into a fully fledged family project within the club, with Neymar Sr handling administrative decisions while his son leads the team on the pitch.

Santos sit eighth in the Brazilian league table on 50 points, a position that would earn them a place in the group stage of next season's Copa Sudamericana.

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Neymar has 10 goals and 8 assists in 28 matches for Santos across all competitions this season.

Santos host Grêmio next Tuesday, then travel to Vitória on 29 November before welcoming Botafogo on 3 December.