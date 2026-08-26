Nico González has swapped Manchester City for Newcastle United with immediate effect, both clubs have announced. The Spanish midfielder joins in a deal worth €55 million, which could rise to almost €60 million through bonuses.

City signed González from FC Porto in February 2024 for €60 million. He scored four goals in 59 matches over 18 months and won the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Since the turn of the year, the midfielder has made the starting XI only twice in the Premier League. More recently, the Spaniard came on in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, which they lost 3-0. Last Sunday, González then spent the full 90 minutes on the bench against Bournemouth in a 2-1 win.

Despite previously insisting he had no issue with his reserve role and wanted to stay at City, González is now heading to Newcastle United. His Manchester City contract still had two seasons left to run.

''It was a privilege to be part of Manchester City. From the outside, it is difficult to grasp what an incredible club this is. The board, the players, the coaches, the staff and the supporters make it unbelievably special,'' the Spaniard said on the English giants' website.

''It really was an honour to play for this team. I have enjoyed my time here, but I would like to play more often. However, I can honestly say that I am leaving with nothing but love and gratitude for City,'' González added in his message of thanks.

That gives Sean Steur another competitor at Newcastle. The former Ajax player usually operates further forward, although he played more as a holding midfielder on Sunday against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw. Newcastle United had been looking for reinforcements in midfield after the departure of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.