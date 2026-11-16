Newcastle slam the door on Man Utd as England left-back Lewis Hall is declared not for sale in January

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Newcastle are determined to keep Lewis Hall at St James' Park beyond January, dealing an early blow to Mauricio Pochettino's plans to fix Manchester United's left-back crisis. The England international, fresh from shackling Lamine Yamal, is not for sale, and the Magpies are braced for another battle as Old Trafford and some of Europe's elite circle.

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Newcastle rule out January sale of Hall

Newcastle have no intention of selling Lewis Hall in the January transfer window, dealing an early blow to new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Red Devils chased the 22-year-old in the summer, but the left-back committed his future to the Magpies instead by signing a new long-term deal worth £150,000 a week in September.

According to the Press Association, Newcastle will not entertain any offers for the England international in January. The Sun adds that the club rate Hall at £80 million and are preparing for another battle to keep him, with United ready to go back in.

Man Utd desperate for a new left-back

United are desperately short at left-back after injuries to both Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu this season. The problem forced Michael Carrick to use right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui on the left, and the former midfielder was sacked last Thursday after just one win in 11 games.

Pochettino is set to be handed a significant transfer kitty to reshape the squad in January, with a new left-back understood to be a top priority. Hall remains at the top of that list, but Newcastle's stance could force the Argentine to look elsewhere.

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Hall's England form puts Europe on alert

Hall's stock has soared since he established himself as Thomas Tuchel's first-choice left-back. He kept Yamal quiet in England's 3-2 Nations League win over Spain in Madrid on Sunday, the second time in eight months he has got the better of the Barcelona winger after previously shining in the Champions League.

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That display has put Hall on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs, but Newcastle are under no pressure to sell. The exits of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier have eased any financial compliance concerns on Tyneside.

Hall set to stay at Newcastle until 2028

Head coach Matthias Jaissle has been assured that Hall will not leave this season, and sources believe the boyhood Newcastle fan will stay until at least the summer of 2028.

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Jaissle is instead targeting a striker and a new No.10 in January, while Hall could come face to face with United when they visit St James' Park on December 2.