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Barcelona coach Hans Flick has suffered a new setback ahead of the clash with Villarreal, after Andreas Christensen finished yesterday's training session, on Thursday, suffering from muscle pain.

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According to Sport newspaper, Christensen didn't train with the rest of his teammates on Friday. His absence deepens the doubts over his fitness for Barcelona's next La Liga match.

The club's medical staff are still monitoring the Danish defender, and nobody has yet confirmed whether he'll make the squad.

The trouble started at Thursday's session at the Ciutat Esportiva. Christensen finished it with muscular problems and left the pitch in obvious pain.

That pain even ruled him out of a photo shoot the players were due to do with Barcelona's licensing and marketing company once training had finished.

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While his teammates headed off to fulfil that commitment, Christensen stayed behind with doctor Ricard Pruna and Barcelona's medical staff.

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Missing Friday's session is another blow for Hans Flick, who may now be without the centre-back against Villarreal.

There's no confirmed diagnosis yet. Nor is there a recovery timeline, should an injury ultimately be confirmed.

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Christensen had only recently returned to full team training after getting over his previous physical problems.

That injury record is exactly why his condition worries the club. He has had to deal with a string of physical problems in recent months.

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For now, his involvement against Villarreal is in doubt. Much depends on how he responds over the coming hours and on the club's medical staff, who will have the final say on his fitness.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo newspaper report that French defender Jules Kounde trained again, boosting his chances of featuring at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday.

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The two-week break in club football gave Kounde valuable time to push on with his recovery, and he has now trained with the Barcelona group for the second day running.

He's on the verge of a return to the Barça squad for the first time since spraining his left ankle in the match between Real Betis and Barcelona on 17 October.

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Pau Cubarsí is back too. The centre-back trained with the group on Friday, having done the same on Thursday, after his iliopsoas muscle strain improved. Early indications suggest he could play against Villarreal.

Frenkie de Jong is also ready. He played only the first half of both his matches for the Netherlands, a precaution to avoid aggravating a strain in the obturator muscle.

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There are no doubts over De Jong's availability when La Liga resumes, with Barcelona defending their place at the top, 3 points clear of Real Madrid.