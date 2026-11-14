New setback: Barcelona star returns to Flick's squad injured

Frenkie de Jong, the Netherlands midfielder, has been confirmed absent from his country's final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League, scheduled against Germany on Monday, after suffering some minor pain following the clash with Greece.
The Netherlands' technical staff, led by Xavi Hernández, decided to leave the 29-year-old out of the matchday squad to avoid any unnecessary risks after the physical complaints he picked up during the clash with Greece.
The Netherlands national team's official account posted on X: "Frenkie de Jong is suffering from some minor physical pain, and will miss the upcoming away match against Germany."
It added: "The technical staff decided, as a precautionary measure, not to have the player travel to Berlin, given that Monday's match comes early for the midfielder's recovery period."
Xavi will not call up a replacement to cover for de Jong's absence. That leaves the Netherlands with a squad of 23 players for the clash with Germany.
Monday's match is the Netherlands' last in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, with the Berlin Olympic Stadium playing host.
The Dutch go into the game top of their group with 11 points. Germany and Greece each have 8, while Serbia sit bottom without a single point.
A draw will send the Netherlands through to the quarter-finals as group winners, with the ties scheduled for next March.
De Jong is going through a sensitive phase in his career this season. He has been forced to deal with the aftermath of an injury that kept him off the pitch for a long spell, disrupting the regularity of his appearances for Barcelona and his country, just as he looks to win back his place in the starting line-up and rediscover his best physical and technical levels.
The Dutch midfielder suffered a knee injury during the 2026 World Cup, which cost him a number of important fixtures, before he began his gradual return to the pitch with Barcelona in late October.
His comeback with the Catalan side has not been straightforward. De Jong needed to rebuild his match sharpness after the lay-off, with Hansi Flick's staff keen to handle his physical condition carefully and avoid loading him with extra strain before he was fully ready.
De Jong is a key part of Barcelona's plans, thanks to his ability to control the tempo, retain the ball under pressure and offer solutions when building attacks from the back. His tactical flexibility also lets him fill more than one role in midfield.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm