New record in MLS: Thomas Müller crowns himself

Thomas Müller adjusted the golden crown on his head and sat down on the oversized throne.

The 36-year-old had every reason to celebrate: in the MLS Shooting Challenge on Tuesday evening, the former Bayern Munich star set a new record and left the TV commentators stunned and in raptures.

Müller racked up 79 points, beating the previous best of 72 set by Evander the year before. The Brazilian then took another turn out of competition in a bid to better it, but could only match Müller's 79. Müller then placed his crown on the head of the FC Cincinnati professional.





Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps currently top the Western Conference table

"I love the Skills Challenge," said Müller, visibly in high spirits on his throne. The Shooting Challenge forms part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and traditionally takes place on the eve of the MLS All-Star Game. Selected MLS professionals show off their accuracy by trying to hit as many targets as possible in and around the goal within a limited time.

Also topping their categories this year were United States national team captain Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Canada World Cup goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City) and Javier Ruiz (Club Necaxa).

Wednesday evening's All-Star Game takes place in North Carolina. Alongside Müller, South Korean Heung-Min Son will also be on the pitch. The pair meet again on Sunday when Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps face Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference top-of-the-table clash. Both teams currently sit on 33 points.