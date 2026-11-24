Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona are demanding that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez retract his comments on the Negreira case. The two parties will meet in court in the Spanish capital, Madrid, tomorrow, Wednesday 25 November 2026, for a conciliation hearing that precedes a possible criminal complaint.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Florentino Perez, or lawyers of the Real Madrid president's choosing, are due in courtrooms 1 and 2 at the Madrid courts at 9:40am.

Perez's comments on the Negreira case sparked the hearing. They angered the Barcelona board, who filed a complaint over the remarks.

The row goes back to the press conference Perez held on 12 May and the interview he gave La Sexta the following day.

The Real Madrid president called the Negreira case "the biggest scandal in the history of football" and accused Barcelona of corruption, of enriching referees and of benefiting from refereeing decisions. He even questioned some of the league titles the Catalan side have won.

Advertisement Advertisement

Perez said: "It is a corruption case without equal in the history of world football," adding: "Barcelona always benefit, but other teams have been harmed too."

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander FanCode

He continued: "It is unacceptable for the most important football to be under suspicion of corruption that was funded over 20 years."

Then came the boldest claim: "I have won seven Champions League titles and seven league titles. I could have won 14 league titles, but the others were stolen from me."

Advertisement

On television, Perez renewed his attack on the refereeing system and the Negreira case, speaking of "systematic corruption" and insisting: "The referees themselves keep doing the same things in a blatant way."

He went further still: "We have had 16 or 18 points taken from us this season," adding: "I did not come here so that some referees could enrich themselves with Barcelona's money."

Advertisement

Barcelona hit back. On 12 June, president Joan Laporta and the club's legal department requested a conciliation hearing, paving the way for a possible criminal complaint for slander.

The Catalan club want to force Perez to retract comments they consider false and seriously damaging to their image and reputation.

Advertisement

A conciliation hearing gives both sides the chance to strike an agreement before the matter reaches the criminal courts.

Barcelona's warning is clear: without a satisfactory retraction, they'll file a criminal complaint against the Real Madrid president.

Advertisement

Perez doesn't have to attend in person. His lawyers or legal representatives can appear on his behalf.