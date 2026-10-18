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Noa Lang NapoliGetty Images
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New Lang case: he cuts short his warm-up in Venice

Another Noa Lang controversy. According to DAZN, the Dutchman was unhappy at being left on the bench in Venice and at Allegri's decision to bring on Alisson Santos instead. The former Galatasaray player reportedly stopped warming up, prompting Anguissa to reprimand him shortly afterwards.

Any consequences for Lang remain unclear. He was left out of the squad for Arsenal in early September because of inappropriate behaviour towards Antonio Vergara. The episode is another sign of tension simmering in the Napoli dressing room.

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