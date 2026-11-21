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Barcelona trained on Saturday in preparation for Sunday's meeting with Villarreal in the 13th round of La Liga.

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Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that two new faces caught the eye in Hans Flick's session. Until now, both had been too young to take part in training.

Centre-back Mika Baza and winger Noah Garcia are both 16 and play for the second youth team.

Baza and Garcia got their chance because Flick couldn't call on the first youth team, who played a match at midday today, or on Barcelona Atlètic. Hit by the absence of a number of their players, Atlètic face Espanyol B this evening in an eagerly awaited derby in Group 2 of the Spanish second division.

In the first team, Andreas Christensen is ruled out through injury. He missed group training with muscular pain that had already left his participation in doubt.

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Flick confirmed that Christensen will miss the Villarreal match and the trip to face Sabah in Azerbaijan next Wednesday.

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He had only just returned against Atletico Madrid. Now Christensen rejoins an absentee list that includes Rodri, Roony Bardghji and Xavi Espart.

There was better news elsewhere. Pau Cubarsí, Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo all trained normally and are available for Villarreal, though Flick said Cubarsí is set to start on the bench as a precaution.

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Barcelona Atlètic's reserve goalkeeper, Max Bonfil, also joined in.

Flick has been working with 4 goalkeepers in pre-match sessions for several weeks now.