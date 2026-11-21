Barcelona trained on Saturday in preparation for Sunday's meeting with Villarreal in the 13th round of La Liga.
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that two new faces caught the eye in Hans Flick's session. Until now, both had been too young to take part in training.
Centre-back Mika Baza and winger Noah Garcia are both 16 and play for the second youth team.
Baza and Garcia got their chance because Flick couldn't call on the first youth team, who played a match at midday today, or on Barcelona Atlètic. Hit by the absence of a number of their players, Atlètic face Espanyol B this evening in an eagerly awaited derby in Group 2 of the Spanish second division.
In the first team, Andreas Christensen is ruled out through injury. He missed group training with muscular pain that had already left his participation in doubt.
Flick confirmed that Christensen will miss the Villarreal match and the trip to face Sabah in Azerbaijan next Wednesday.
He had only just returned against Atletico Madrid. Now Christensen rejoins an absentee list that includes Rodri, Roony Bardghji and Xavi Espart.
There was better news elsewhere. Pau Cubarsí, Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo all trained normally and are available for Villarreal, though Flick said Cubarsí is set to start on the bench as a precaution.
Barcelona Atlètic's reserve goalkeeper, Max Bonfil, also joined in.
Flick has been working with 4 goalkeepers in pre-match sessions for several weeks now.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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