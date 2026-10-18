New escalation from Real Madrid TV: "Negreira is not here, but Tebas is"

Real Madrid TV have sharpened their attacks on Javier Tebas ahead of Sevilla's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu, questioning the Spanish league president's grip on the game and his relationship with refereeing appointments and the running of the domestic competition. It's the latest salvo from the club's official channel aimed at the men who govern Spanish football.

"Hoy jugamos" ("Today we play") opened with a sarcastic jab at Tebas, referencing earlier events. "So far, Javier Tebas still hasn't resigned over what happened the other day," the presenter said, before suggesting that no resignation from a man who also serves as vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation was ever likely.

Pundit Miguel Angel went further. He argued that so much influence in one pair of hands is a danger to Spanish football, pointing to Tebas holding two posts at once. In his view, Tebas is the man who really pulls the strings inside the federation on bids and on everything else that happens there.

Negreira at the heart of Real Madrid TV's attack

Those criticisms were tied to the Negreira case, a scandal that has split Spanish football, with the programme reaching back to old comments from former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho to land a blow on the present.

"Mourinho used to ask in previous press conferences: 'Negreira isn't there, but Tebas is at the Spanish league, and Tebas is at the federation,'" the pundit said.

From there the presenter pushed the argument towards the referees, asking whether Tebas's influence over appointments could shape how matches involving Real Madrid and Barcelona are handled.