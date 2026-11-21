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Ronald Araujo's future remains wide open. He is currently playing this season with Liverpool on loan from Barcelona, and he has not made a final decision on whether to stay at Anfield.

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Spanish outlet Sport reports that Araujo feels comfortable at Liverpool, but a return to the Catalan club remains on the table. His emotional bond with Barça could play a big part in his decision.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano made the point in his latest video on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

According to Fabrizio, Araujo is happy with his new adventure in the Premier League, and he's settled in at Liverpool extremely well.

Romano said: "Araujo feels comfortable at Liverpool. He has adapted very well to the atmosphere at the club, and he has a very good relationship with the coach, Iraola."

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Liverpool hold an option to buy the Uruguayan defender, but they haven't yet decided whether to trigger it.

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Romano added: "The player has asked for patience and not to rush. There is a purchase clause, and Liverpool will have to make the decision. The two clubs could negotiate during the summer, and they will also have to negotiate over the player's contract. Nothing has been decided yet."

So the deal hinges on several factors: whether Liverpool want to keep the centre-back permanently, whether they can strike a financial agreement with Barcelona, and finally whether they can agree contract terms with the player himself.

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Beyond the sporting and financial side, Romano highlighted something that could prove decisive: how the Uruguayan feels about the club where he became one of the dressing room's leading figures.

The journalist stressed: "Araujo has strong feelings for Barcelona, and his life is bound up with many connections in the city of Barcelona, so everything remains possible."

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Araujo has never hidden how attached he is to Barcelona. It was at the Catalan club that he developed, turned professional and broke into the Uruguay national team.

His move to Liverpool marked a major change in his career. It wasn't an emotional break with the Catalan club.

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For now, Araujo is focused on making the most of his Premier League experience and cementing his place in his new side. Still, his stay in England isn't guaranteed, and a return to Barcelona can't be ruled out.