Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr have become embroiled in a row over the new date for their postponed Saudi Pro League match, with the two clubs at odds over the best time to stage the encounter. The fixture is set to be played after the current international break.

According to the programme " Rotana Sport with Waleed ", Al-Ahli's management have no objection to playing on 20 November. Once all their players are back from international duty, they would be able to field a full squad.

Al-Nassr see it differently. They don't fancy the proposed date, with their foreign players' commitments and the timing of their return a concern. Their management have suggested early December instead, giving the players enough time to come back and prepare.

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That proposal got short shrift from Al-Ahli. They refused to push the game back to December, pointing to a congested schedule in that period and the extra strain it would pile on a side already juggling domestic and continental commitments.

So the Saudi Pro League must now set the final date themselves. Each club is digging in, no agreement has been reached, and the postponed match looms large in the calculations of both teams.

The standoff comes with the league suspended throughout November, after the Saudi national team were committed to two friendlies at the request of coach Georgios Donis as part of their preparation programme for the upcoming fixtures.

The Saudi Pro League had decided to postpone the thirteenth round because of the national team's camp during the current international break. That reshuffle of the fixture list threw open the door to the dispute over the date of Al-Ahli against Al-Nassr.