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Nick Woltemade has been finding his form at Juventus. Even so, the Italian record champions reportedly want to sign another striker in January.

A report by Gazzetta dello Sport suggests the Old Lady could agree a swap deal with Atletico Madrid. Jonathan David, currently on loan with Atletico, would join them permanently, while Juve would receive Atletico forward Alexander Sörloth in return.

Both sides are reportedly open to the deal. David failed to convince in Turin, and Juve want to cash in on him as soon as possible to improve their finances. Atletico, meanwhile, want to avoid losing Sörloth on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2028.

The clubs have yet to agree on the figures. Juve are apparently considering a straight swap or a deal with a small payment in their favour, as David is five years younger than Sörloth and has a longer contract, running until 2030. Atletico see it differently and are said to want a "David plus cash" deal.

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What would an Alexander Sörloth transfer mean for Nick Woltemade?

Woltemade would face another rival for a place up front. After a slow start, the Germany international now appears to have settled in. His form, at least, has improved markedly in recent weeks .

Woltemade has scored five goals and set up four more in 17 appearances across all competitions. He has been particularly effective in the Europa League, with five goal involvements in five games: three goals and two assists.

Under coach Luciano Spalletti, Woltemade usually alternates with former Frankfurt player Randal Kolo Muani in the Old Lady's attack. Juventus have only one other available centre-forward in their squad, 20-year-old Jeff Ekhator, while veteran Arkadiusz Milik has been out injured for weeks.