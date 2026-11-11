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Borussia Dortmund could soon lose key first-team regular Julian Ryerson.

According to a report by Sport Bild, the Norwegian full-back dreams of playing in another country at some point in his career.

With his Borussia Dortmund contract running only until 30 June 2028, the 28-year-old could be nearing the right time for a move after almost four years with the Black and Yellows and four and a half years at Union Berlin. He could leave next summer for a moderate transfer fee or the following year on a free transfer.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona reportedly approached Borussia Dortmund about Ryerson last summer to ask about a transfer. In the end, the Catalans opted for Joao Cancelo.

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Can Borussia Dortmund persuade Julian Ryerson to stay?

Dortmund want to keep their undisputed first-team regular. Ryerson is an extremely important player under coach Niko Kovac. Last season alone, he was directly involved in 18 goals in 42 competitive appearances. This season, he already has four assists after 15 appearances.

Next matches BMG Bundesliga 09:30 BVB

To keep him, Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers want to extend the full-back's contract early. According to Sport-Bild's information, Dortmund's senior management called the player's management a few days ago to signal that they want to begin negotiations in the coming weeks.

Ryerson reportedly feels extremely comfortable with the Black and Yellows and is also extremely grateful to the club for developing him into a player on the radar of clubs beyond Germany's borders.