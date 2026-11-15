Neves reveals what happened at half-time before Portugal's disaster

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Rúben Neves, the Portugal midfielder, said they must take responsibility for their mistakes after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Denmark in the fifth round (penultimate) of the group stage, in the first path of the UEFA Nations League.

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The Al-Hilal star stressed that his national side needs to improve its performance quickly ahead of the upcoming clash with Wales, scheduled for next Tuesday in the final round. He described that fixture as crucial to securing top spot in the group.

Neves started for Portugal against Denmark tonight at the Braga stadium, where the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured following his international retirement. The midfielder came off in the 64th minute after a display he himself described as below par.

Denmark came out with real intensity and pressure, he said, and Portugal lost the individual duels. The first goal arrived from a penalty, Neves added, before his side conceded twice in quick succession at the start of the second half. That made getting back into the game far harder.

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Speaking to Portugal's RTP channel, as reported by the newspaper Record, he admitted: "We had to come into the second half strongly, but we conceded two successive goals." He then revealed what the players had discussed in the dressing room at the break, when they trailed by only one goal. The game was still close at that point, he said, and the squad spoke confidently about turning it around given the quality in the side.

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But Denmark struck twice soon after the restart, throwing Portugal off balance and opening the door to a heavy defeat. "We conceded goals that we cannot concede," Neves said.

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The third goal clearly stung him. It came from a free kick in midfield, he pointed out, and arrived after just two touches. Such goals reflect mistakes that can and must be corrected, he argued. Neves insisted Portugal must own their errors rather than hunt for excuses: "We have to bear our mistakes. We are men capable of bearing them and coming back in the next match."

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Heavy as the defeat was, Neves pointed to the Wales match still to come and the chance to seal first place in the group. The team must deliver a strong response, he said.

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The Al-Hilal player signed off by stressing that the aim now is to bounce back after a display that fell short of the team's expectations and abilities, with collective effort and sharper defending required as Portugal look to confirm top spot. This is the first defeat for Jorge Jesus's side in the group, which they lead on 12 points. Denmark climbed to 9, while Norway moved to 6 this evening after beating Wales 3-1 in the same round.

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