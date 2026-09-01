Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic kept up his happy habit against Al-Ahli, playing his part tonight in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win.

Savic opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the rescheduled third-round fixture against Al-Ahli on Tuesday in the Saudi Roshn League.

Dutchman Sommerville doubled the lead in the 23rd minute. Then new arrival Ollie Watkins made his mark on his debut for the leaders, netting in the 86th minute.

That opener carried real weight in the history between these two sides. It was the second-fastest goal Al-Hilal have ever scored against Al-Ahli in the professional league, matching Thiago Neves's effort in November 2011. The fastest, according to Opta, belongs to Savic himself, who found the net inside the first minute of the October 2023 clash.

Opta revealed that Al-Hilal have never lost a match in any competition when Savic scores. The Serbian has 45 goals in 41 games, a run that has brought 36 wins and 5 draws.

Ruben Neves tells the same story. Al-Hilal have not tasted defeat in any match the Portuguese has scored in, with 26 goals across 24 games, 20 of them wins and 4 draws.

The same network showed this is the seventh time Al-Hilal have gone in at the break two or more goals up on Al-Ahli in the professional league.

In the previous six of those matches, the leaders never lost, winning five and drawing one.

That solitary draw came the last time this scenario played out, when the two sides shared a 3-3 thriller in September 2025.