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FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Neuer equals Messi and Müller: a new historic record for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper

M. Neuer
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
Germany
Argentina
Portugal
England

Ronaldo tops the list

Manuel Neuer added another entry to his UEFA Champions League record collection, setting a fresh mark when he lined up against Arsenal this evening, Wednesday.

Bayern Munich hosted their English visitors at the Allianz Arena in the third round of the league phase. As usual, coach Vincent Kompany handed Neuer the starting spot in goal.

According to Opta, the appearance took Neuer to 163 matches in the Champions League. That puts him level with Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller, sharing third on the all-time list.

Only two men sit ahead of the trio. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 183 matches, followed by Spain's Iker Casillas on 177.

There was more. Neuer also drew level with Müller as the German player with the most appearances in Champions League history.

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