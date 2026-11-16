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Quinten Timber is taking heavy criticism on X during the Nations League match between Germany and the Netherlands. The midfielder has the chance to replace the injured Frenkie de Jong in Berlin, but he has failed to convince viewers. The Netherlands trail 1-0 at half-time, with fans across social media calling for a substitution.

National team coach Xavi surprised fans before the match against Germany by picking Timber ahead of Teun Koopmeiners. Timber lines up alongside Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders in the Netherlands midfield, but the Germans' aggressive pressing is causing him problems.

On X, several viewers point to the gap between Timber and De Jong. "How can you think Quinten Timber can replace Frenkie?" asks one astonished supporter.

Another viewer questions Xavi's decision. "Quinten Timber instead of Frenkie de Jong. He’s seventeen times worse..." he writes on X. A third keeps it brief: "What a mediocre footballer Quinten Timber is."

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Several supporters say Timber lacks footballing intelligence above all. "You need smarter players in midfield. Quinten Timber lacks footballing ability and simply doesn’t see it," one viewer says.

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One viewer wants the national team coach to act at half-time after watching Timber's performance. "Quinten Timber is not suited to this level. Take Timber and Reijnders off," is his clear verdict.

A supporter already has a replacement in mind. "Quinten Timber is the impostor tonight. Get Koopmeiners on quickly!" he writes. Before the match, Koopmeiners had been seen as a possible replacement for De Jong.

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Timber's individual performance is not the only concern. The team selection is also drawing questions. "One Timber is just about OK. Two is too many. What a mess," writes one viewer, referring to both Quinten and Jurriën Timber starting.