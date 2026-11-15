Netherlands reporter sees Gakpo ‘give a very dirty look’ at a specific question

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Cody Gakpo usually plays on the left wing for the Netherlands. But at Sunday's press conference ahead of Germany v the Netherlands in the Nations League, talk turned to a role for the Liverpool forward on the right.

At Sunday's press conference in Berlin, Netherlands coach Xavi said: "You can ask him yourself. But I think he is more comfortable on the left. He is a top player who can make the difference. As a number 9 or as a second striker".

Xavi also praised the forward: "He didn't score against Greece, and Cody didn't provide an assist either. But despite that, he played a great game". The coach added: "Cody constantly made life difficult for the opposition. And he was strong with his passes to Joey Veerman, which meant we could keep attacking."

Later, Netherlands correspondent Martijn Krabbendam put the right-wing debate to Gakpo himself. "You pulled quite a face when playing on the right came up. Do you think it's a discussion that shouldn't be had?"

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"Everyone is free to have a discussion. I don't need it, but I don't mind it. Everyone has their own opinion on that", the winger replied.

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On Friday, Gakpo started as the Netherlands thrashed Greece 7-0. He did not score, and Xavi took him off early.

Gakpo also looks set to start on the left against Germany on Monday. Crysencio Summerville has been a fixture on the right for some time. He held that spot under Ronald Koeman, and Xavi also appears to have plenty of faith in him.

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After just seven minutes against Greece, Summerville opened the scoring. The Netherlands' win put Xavi's side top of Group B in the Nations League ahead of their away match against Germany.

Germany, meanwhile, boosted their confidence with a 1-3 win over Serbia. Monday's opponents have eight points from five Nations League matches.