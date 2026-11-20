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Vincent Schildkamp has slammed Quinten Timber on Voetbalpraat. The commentator says little remains of the player who impressed at Feyenoord after Timber's performance in Germany v the Netherlands (5-0).

"Quinten Timber. Seriously. Compared with two and a half, three years ago. The power and drive he had then. If you compare that with the first half he played against Germany. It's unbelievable how little is left of that, isn't it?" a bemused Schildkamp asks aloud on the talk show.

I don't watch him play for Crystal Palace every week, I have to admit," he continues in his analysis of Quinten Timber's international appearance in Berlin. "But I thought: Frenkie de Jong isn't there. Xavi could have chosen Koopmeiners, but Timber is going to go full throttle, you wouldn't believe it."

Presenter Milan van Dongen was also shocked by the Olympique Marseille midfielder's performance against Germany. "When Timber emerged at Feyenoord, he had so much drive and power."

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Schildkamp agrees with Van Dongen. "That isn't normal, is it? If you compare it with this first half for the Netherlands against Germany. I found it really shocking."

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"And yet, when Timber was in form and playing well at Feyenoord, he really did have that. That quick turn away from an opponent is definitely in his repertoire. It's not that he can't do it," says Schildkamp, who believes the midfielder can reach a higher level.

Earlier this week, Henk Spaan was also highly critical of Timber in Het Parool. "He strongly resembles Mokio on a bad night: no sense of positioning, far too often ahead of the ball. At Juventus, Edgar Davids had just one task: shield Zidane. That was Timber's task alongside Veerman."

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"Be a sentry and let the man who is in the team to play football do so. In this Netherlands side, everyone thought they were a baller," Spaan wrote in his weekly column.

Timber has now made eighteen appearances for the Netherlands. He made his debut in March 2024 in a friendly against Germany that ended in a 2-1 defeat.