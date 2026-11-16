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The Netherlands know which sides they could face in Friday's Nations League quarter-final draw. Xavi Hernández's side could face another formidable opponent after their painful 5-0 defeat to Germany. France, England and Portugal are in the frame, though Portugal have yet to seal top spot in their group.

Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Monday evening. Jürgen Klopp's side overshadowed the Netherlands' emphatic 7-0 win over Greece a few days earlier. Despite the heavy defeat, the Netherlands remain in the Nations League, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The last-eight draw takes place on Friday 20 November in Nyon, Switzerland, where UEFA has its headquarters. The four quarter-final ties will be drawn from 12 noon, when the Netherlands will learn their next opponent. Group winners and runners-up have different statuses in the draw, so the Netherlands cannot face every side.

The four group winners will be seeded, while the four runners-up will be unseeded. Having finished behind Germany, the Netherlands will face a group winner from another group. Teams that met in the group stage cannot meet again in the quarter-finals.

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France are one possibility. They won Group 1 to secure seeded status, finishing above Belgium, who also reached the quarter-finals. A meeting with France would be a stern test for the Netherlands, especially after their defence looked vulnerable against Germany.

England could also await the Netherlands. They topped Group 3, which also included Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic. Spain finished second and cannot face the Netherlands because both sides are unseeded.

The third possible opponent comes from Group 4, where Portugal are on course to finish first. They have already secured a quarter-final place but have yet to seal top spot in the group. Denmark and Norway meet on Tuesday 17 November in a direct contest for the second quarter-final spot, while Portugal face Wales on the same evening.