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The Netherlands picked up coefficient points on Thursday as Ajax, NEC and AZ all won in Europe. But the Dutch gained little ground on Belgium, whose clubs also collected plenty of points.

The Netherlands sit eighth in the European coefficient rankings, which determine how many clubs from each country can compete in European competitions.

They are trying to catch Belgium, but have made little progress. Belgium have 65.250 points, compared with the Netherlands' 57.395.

Belgium stretched their lead again on Thursday evening. Wins for Ajax (4-0 against FC Thun), AZ (2-4 against Sparta Prague) and NEC (3-1 against Stade Rennes) earned the Netherlands exactly 1 point.

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Belgium, meanwhile, picked up 1.2 coefficient points. Sint-Truiden won 2-0 at Hajduk Split, KAA Gent drew 1-1 with Red Star FC, Union Saint-Gilloise drew 2-2 with Lech Poznan and RSC Anderlecht beat OFI Crete 3-1.

That put Belgium 0.2 points further ahead of the Netherlands. Ninth-placed Turkey earned 0.8 points and fell further behind on Thursday evening.

Sint-Truiden are well placed to progress in the Conference League, with ten points putting them third in the standings. Gent are 22nd in that competition, while Ajax and Twente are fourth and seventh.

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In the Europa League, Anderlecht are 11th and Union Saint-Gilloise sixth. AZ sit tenth in the standings, while NEC are eighth.