Alex Pastoor loved what he saw from NEC on Tuesday night. Dick Schreuder's side held Olympiakos to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, and they arguably had the better chances to win it.

Although Darko Nejasmic had already drawn praise from plenty of people, Pastoor used the post-match analysis on Ziggo Sport to put the spotlight on Noé Lebreton. The attacking midfielder made an excellent impression.

"Sano has gone now, but if I were Dick Schreuder I'd still be scratching my head," Pastoor begins in conversation with Noa Vahle. "Because if people pay attention, they'll also come to watch Lebreton."

"If you look at Lebreton, you can see that he can compete at the top in all the key moments. Already. He's a young lad: he puts his foot down, it's unbelievable. But he can also play football very well, and that nastiness, coupled with creativity and purpose...".

"Just name me midfielders in the Netherlands team who can do that," a completely lyrical Pastoor continues. "That's mainly about passing and playing a positional game, but this is about something completely different. Namely getting yourself into the match by doing this."

"Always being available, finding space very well, being a good link player, getting into goalscoring positions... But above all when the other players have the ball, with the knife between his teeth, and without a single foul. He never once pulled out of a challenge with his head or leg. That opens my heart," said Pastoor.

NEC can finish the job at home next Tuesday. The return leg kicks off at 19.30 at De Goffert.