The Champions League play-off draw took place on Monday afternoon. If NEC come through their two-legged tie against Olympiakos, they will face Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt in the final round for a place in the main tournament. The Nijmegen club will play the first leg at home.
Full draw:
Lefksi Sofia/Kairat Almati - AEK Athens
Celtic - LASK Linz
GNK Dinamo/Kauno Zalgiris - Viking FK
Slovan Bratislava/Mjällby - Ararat Armenia/Celje
Hapoel Beer Sheva/Rode Ster FC - Aarhus/Sabah
NEC/Olympiakos - Union Sint-Gillis/Bodø/Glimt
Fenerbahçe/Sturm Graz - Sparta Prague/Olympique Lyon
Pro Shots
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NEC know their possible opponents in the final hurdle for the Champions League
The Champions League play-off draw took place on Monday afternoon. If NEC come through their two-legged tie against Olympiakos, they will face Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt in the final round for a place in the main tournament. The Nijmegen club will play the first leg at home.