Before NEC's first-leg draw in the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Olympiakos, the talk was not only about an impressive 0-0, but also about Kodai Sano, who chose not to play because of his impending transfer. After the match, coach Dick Schreuder said the agreement was that the Japanese player should have played.

NEC's European return after eighteen years was overshadowed on the day by news that the club and PSV had reached an agreement in principle over Sano's transfer. The midfielder is joining the reigning Dutch champions for a reported fifteen million euros, excluding two million in bonuses.

Sano did not feature, with Jamiro Monteiro taking his place. "He sent me a message this morning asking if he could have a quick word with me," Schreuder told Ziggo Sport about Sano before the match. "I spoke to him and it was clear that he did not want to play. That choice was more down to him."

Schreuder then made his stance plain. "If he does not want to play, then he does not want to play," he continued. "That came across very clearly to me. He did not feel able to play. He had slept badly and there were a few other factors. Then I am brief and clear. If you do not want to play, then I choose someone who does want to play."

Afterwards, Schreuder was pleased with both the result and his side's display, but he did not hide his frustration over the Sano situation. "I know it runs deep," he said to De Gelderlander.

"I had expected Sano to play two matches: this one and next week against Olympiakos. I knew what had been agreed internally. Of course I was not happy about it, but it all happened very quickly."

"Kodai asked if he could have a quick word. After that, you have to get on with things again. At half past ten he still walked out with the group and told the rest that he could not play. After that, he left the hotel."

The midfielder had already been attracting interest for some time. "He also did not take part in the first two matches of pre-season because he was working on a transfer to Hoffenheim."

"After that, the agreement was made and I started him and kept starting him in the starting XI. The agreement was that he would in any case still play the two matches against Olympiakos." So that agreement was not honoured.

Saturday brings NEC's Eredivisie opener at home to Telstar. Next Thursday, Olympiakos travel to Nijmegen.

Should NEC come through the return leg, a play-off awaits against Union Sint-Gillis or FK Bodø/Glimt. Schreuder's side are assured of at least a place in the league phase of the Europa League.



