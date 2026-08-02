Nawaf Al-Aqidi has dealt Al-Nassr a painful blow over his future, with the Saudi club's goalkeeper making his intentions clear.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Al-Nassr's management put a new offer to Al-Aqidi with improved financial terms in a bid to keep him. The international goalkeeper turned it down, insisting he wants a fresh challenge.

He would rather leave this summer, the newspaper added, whether by sale or on loan. Should that fall through, he is ready to wait until next January to enter the free period, clearing the way for a free departure at the end of the season.

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Al-Nassr's management have already contacted the player's agent to find a suitable offer, with the goalkeeper standing firm on his position and no longer wanting to stay at the club.

Two official offers have landed on the table from Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab for Al-Aqidi's services. The management have asked the player to settle his future once and for all, insisting the renewal offer will remain open should he change his mind about leaving.



