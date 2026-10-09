Nawaf Al-Aqidi puts Al-Nassr in a major crisis

Al-Nassr have been dealt a fresh blow over the future of international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi. His injury has entered a decisive phase that could determine when he returns to the pitch, and the medical staff still haven't settled on the best treatment for his condition, leaving the technical and medical teams waiting to learn when he will be fit.

According to Saudi channel "Al-Arabiya", Al-Aqidi flew to London alongside the Saudi national team doctor to undergo the necessary examinations. The tests will decide whether his condition needs surgery or whether a rehabilitation programme built around physiotherapy will be enough.

The injury struck during Saudi Arabia's opening match against Kuwait at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". Al-Aqidi fell to the turf while attempting to clear a cross and left the game with pain in the elbow of his right arm, before the technical staff ruled him out of the tournament squad.

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Further examinations revealed, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", that the goalkeeper has suffered a slight tear in the elbow joint. Initial estimates suggest his treatment and rehabilitation programme could run to around five weeks.

Al-Nassr are now waiting on the results of the medical assessment in London. Pinning down the nature of the treatment will give the club a clearer picture of how long their goalkeeper needs to recover and when he can return to training and matches.

Should the staff opt for surgery, that too could reshape their calculations compared with settling for rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Caught between surgery and rehabilitation, Al-Aqidi's situation remains a pressing concern for Al-Nassr. The team badly need clarity over the fitness of their international goalkeeper in the weeks ahead.

Nothing will be decided for the team until the final medical verdict lands. That decision will settle both the course of the player's treatment and how long he is likely to be sidelined.