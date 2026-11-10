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Michael Carrick's time at Manchester United looks to be up. The Red Devils are on the brink of another managerial change.

According to The Athletic, the 20-time English champions expect to part ways with their head coach during the upcoming international break. They have yet to make a final decision, but are already discussing which candidate to pursue next.

A new manager could be on the touchline in twelve days when Manchester United visit Liverpool for their next Premier League match. Current United States national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to succeed Carrick, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe, a former coach at Newcastle United, and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also have admirers at the club. According to various media reports, other candidates, including Didier Deschamps (without a club), Unai Emery (Aston Villa) and Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion), have turned down the Red Devils.

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Carrick ruled out resigning last weekend after Manchester United salvaged a late point with two last-minute goals in a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

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The 45-year-old now faces serious pressure. He took charge of United only at the start of the year following Ruben Amorim's dismissal and led them into the Champions League after twelve wins in his first 17 matches.

Since the summer break, United have won just one of their ten Premier League matches. It is the worst start in the club's history, leaving them in a relegation place with only eight points and the European places a long way off.

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United have not won in the Premier League since mid-August, recording five draws and three defeats since then. They have at least halted their downward trend in the Champions League. After two consecutive defeats, they claimed a much-celebrated 3-2 win against AS Roma last week.