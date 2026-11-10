Napoli plotting AUDACIOUS January swoop for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Napoli are keeping a close eye on Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens as Massimiliano Allegri plots a crucial January reinforcements. With the Italian side desperate to salvage their season, the 22-year-old has emerged as a key target alongside Monza's Gustavo Varela.

Advertisement

Allegri targets January squad rebuild

Napoli are closely monitoring Chelsea winger Gittens ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Head coach Allegri is actively searching for attacking reinforcements as he looks to turn the club’s challenging season around.

The Italian manager has identified the final third as a key area for immediate improvement. Gittens, who has shown significant promise, is currently viewed as an ideal candidate to inject fresh energy into the Napoli setup for the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea winger fits Napoli criteria

According to Corriere dello Sport, there is a growing possibility that the 22-year-old English winger could depart Stamford Bridge in the new year. Crucially, he would comfortably suit Napoli’s strict squad-list requirements due to the league regulations surrounding young players.

However, prising him away from the Premier League club will likely demand a substantial financial package. Domestic rivals Roma came incredibly close to securing his services during the recent summer window, but Chelsea firmly rejected their opening €43 million bid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Varela and midfield targets identified

Gittens is not the only high-profile player currently featuring on Napoli’s extensive wishlist. Monza forward Varela has emerged as a strong favourite for Allegri following a stunning individual campaign. The 21-year-old currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with nine league goals and recently celebrated his very first senior Portugal call-up.

Related Topics

Napoli have already initiated direct contact with Varela's representatives to discuss a potential switch. In midfield, the Partenopei hold an interest in Sassuolo youngster Darryl Bakola, who turns 19 this month. However, Monaco star Mamadou Coulibaly remains their ultimate top target in that position.

Financial limits shape winter strategy

Despite Allegri's explicit desire for players who can make an immediate impact, any significant business will be heavily dictated by the club's financial reality. Napoli's front office will have to operate within strict budgetary limits, meaning that a €40m move for a primary target like Coulibaly could ultimately prove impossible.

Advertisement

As a direct result, the recruitment team may turn their attention toward short-term loan deals rather than permanent transfers. Meanwhile, outgoing moves are already being planned to balance the squad; Noa Lang is expected to leave the club permanently in January, while Lorenzo Lucca is set to depart on loan.