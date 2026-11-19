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The future of Kevin De Bruyne could lie away from Napoli as soon as the January transfer window. Talk of a move to PSV Eindhoven has intensified during this international break, following comments from the player and his wife, reactions from fans and an initial offer from the Dutch club to Napoli.

Napoli have rejected that offer for now, but Aurelio De Laurentiis has not closed the door. Instead, he has made a counterproposal. To let the Belgian midfielder leave in January and save on wages and bonuses, he has set a relatively affordable price that could turn a possibility into reality.

De Bruyne and his wife speak out - De Bruyne's wife Michelle Lacroix first gave voice to his unhappiness with life in Napoli in an interview with Belgian magazine NINA. The model described the family's difficulties with day-to-day life in the city of Naples and said she and De Bruyne want to return to Belgium: "We’re saying more and more often that we’ll go and live there. The sooner it happens, the better. Kevin isn’t happy."

Her words spread quickly online. De Bruyne then spoke from the Belgium national team camp. Asked about his future and reports linking him with PSV, the former Manchester City player replied: "Go to PSV in January? I woke up and saw that a lot of people had contacted me. But I’m here now and I’m doing my job. As for the future, we’ll see".

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The rift with the city - His wife's comments drew a strong reaction from Napoli fans. Many criticised her and the Belgian's family in no uncertain terms, particularly on social media and radio and television programmes.



Amid that atmosphere, Massimiliano Allegri agreed to give De Bruyne two extra days off, officially to rest and recover after his commitments with the Belgium national team. Fans have also criticised that decision, which comes at an extremely delicate point in Napoli's season.

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The contract situation - De Bruyne is officially under contract with Napoli until the end of the season, 30 June 2027, with a unilateral option for the club to extend the deal for another season, until 30 June 2028. As things stand, the club do not intend to exercise that option.

His salary weighs most heavily in the club's assessment of his future: €6 million net per season, around €11 million gross before bonuses. It represents their biggest cost. Between now and the end of the season, just under €3 million net remains to be paid (around €5 million gross), along with the final instalment of his signing bonus, worth €2.5 million gross. A total of €7.5 million.

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PSV's first offer - PSV Eindhoven have entered the picture, opening talks with Napoli to establish whether a deal is feasible as early as next January. They have already submitted an initial offer.

It would be the player's preferred destination for the family reasons his wife described. Eindhoven is very close to Belgian Limburg, the region where the De Bruyne family have a home and would like to live again. The Dutch club have made an initial offer of €2 million (READ THE DETAILS HERE), which Napoli have rejected.

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De Laurentiis sets the price - Napoli's rejection of the first offer does not shut the door on a deal. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis have countered by setting a price of €7 million to consider an early transfer.

That valuation would allow the club to recoup their investment so far and make a small profit on the player. It would also give sporting director Manna a little room to seek reinforcements in the winter transfer window, probably young players under 23 and on loan, for Massimiliano Allegri. Will PSV make the right offer? Or is this saga set to drag on?