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Scott McTominay's contract renewal is in doubt. The Scottish midfielder's deal expires in 2028, but he has yet to agree an extension with Napoli. For now, the finances don't add up. According to today's Corriere dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna and Colin Murdock, the former Man United player's Manchester-based agent, had an English coffee at the bar of the Hyatt Regency yesterday. Napoli were staying at the hotel for their European trip. The meeting came just hours before their Champions League match against Manchester City, which ended 2-2 with goals from Hojlund and Lang.

Manna and Murdock met informally to take stock and gauge the room for negotiation in talks that have stalled. Neither side has shifted since before the summer. Napoli want to extend the No.8's stay in Italy, while McTominay's starting demand is a net salary of €10 million.

For now, Aurelio De Laurentiis considers that demand excessive. McTominay's leadership and his 33 goals and 10 assists in 93 appearances across all competitions are beyond question, but he will turn 30 on 8 December and the club are not prepared to spend recklessly. That is especially true without any guarantee of playing in next season's Champions League, with Napoli nine points behind fourth-placed Milan.

Napoli will still do everything possible to reach an agreement. De Laurentiis knows where the agent and player stand. He also knows McTominay is the heart of Napoli and a fans' favourite. A modern player who can do everything, he still has plenty to say and offer.

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No alarm bells yet. The winter is long and talks will resume. The financial side is undoubtedly important to McTominay, but so is the sporting project. He wants to keep playing to win trophies, and his ambition remains as strong as ever. Unlike his team-mate De Bruyne, McTominay considers Naples a second home. That could influence his decision on whether to renew.

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If the parties cannot reach an agreement, selling him in the summer, with one year left on his contract, would become the priority. Several clubs are interested in McTominay, including Milan and Juventus, according to the English press. The Lancaster-born midfielder's current salary is around €3 million net.