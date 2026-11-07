FIFA reduce ban for Argentina & Roma defender Nahuel Molina following 2026 World Cup final brawl

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Argentina and Roma defender Nahuel Molina has received a significant boost after FIFA agreed to reduce his lengthy international suspension. The ban was originally issued following the chaotic scenes that marred the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final earlier this summer, which Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time.

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Appeal success for Molina

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has successfully lobbied for a reduction in the disciplinary sanctions handed out to Molina. The Roma full-back was initially hit with a seven-match suspension and a $77,000 fine for his part in the post-match fracas that followed the tournament's showpiece event in East Rutherford.

Following a formal review of the incident, FIFA's appeals committee decided to lower the defender's punishment to a four-game ban, while also reducing his fine to $60,000.

Road to redemption

Molina has already made significant progress in serving his time away from the pitch. The right-back sat out Argentina's recent trio of friendly victories against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin in October. With three games already accounted for, he now has only one match remaining on his revised four-game suspension.

Despite the reduction, the defender was left out of Lionel Scaloni's latest Argentina squad, announced earlier this week ahead of November's international friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

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Serie A presence remains

While Molina's suspension was reduced, Leandro Paredes saw his 10-match ban and $90,000 fine upheld for his role in the World Cup final brawl. Although both players remain sidelined, Scaloni's squad continues to lean heavily on Italian top-flight talent, with seven Serie A representatives included in the latest Argentina roster as the team moves past the summer's drama.

Among the call-ups are Molina's Roma colleagues Leonardo Balerdi, Matias Soule, and Santiago Castro, ensuring the Giallorossi remain well-represented. They are joined by Como duo Nico Paz and Maxi Perrone, Parma's Mariano Troilo, and Fiorentina's Franco Mastantuono to complete the seven-man Serie A contingent.

Molina's club form and Roma's title push

On the club front, Molina has made 11 appearances for Roma across all competitions this season, scoring once in the Champions League and providing two assists in Serie A. His performances have helped the Giallorossi build a strong campaign, with Roma currently sitting third in the Serie A table on 24 points - just four points adrift of leaders Lazio.