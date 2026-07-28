Spaniard Nacho Fernández, the former Real Madrid captain now playing for Al-Qadsiah, has opened up on his happiness at living and playing in Saudi Arabia.

Nacho said, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "AS": "Yes, everything is positive. I am extremely happy here with my family. It is a completely different experience from what I have lived throughout my football career, but I am at a club that is growing and competing with the best, and it gives me great peace of mind that my children are happy at the British school. The life we live there is very calm, and I have no complaints. I miss Madrid a lot of course, my home, my friends and my family, but I am well and happy and enjoying my time."

Asked about the culture and daily life in Saudi Arabia, the Spanish defender was unequivocal: "Without the slightest doubt. My wife lives a normal life within the framework of respecting the local customs and traditions. We are the foreigners there, but the treatment my family and I receive wherever we go is excellent. If you respect everyone there, you will not face any problem. Life is very good, although the weather is extremely hot in the summer."

On the inner peace he feels and the choice to walk away from the club, Nacho affirmed: "I loved fighting and sacrificing for Real Madrid because it is the club of my life. I never regret any decision I made, whether to stay at the time or to leave, because I think it was the right time. Making the decision to leave is more difficult when things are going well and you are playing as captain and have just lifted the Champions League title. Making the decision to depart then is harsher compared to if things were bad."

His physical condition, he insists, remains a strength. "I currently feel the same as I did in my last year with Real Madrid. I feel I am in excellent shape and even leaner. My goal every year is to play all the matches and every minute, which is what I achieved during my year in Saudi Arabia. I think the way players look after themselves now has become different and we take greater care of our bodies. I could reach the age of Modrić or Cristiano while playing, but I do not see myself like them. I will not say that I will retire now, but I will leave football while I am in good shape and playing at my full level as I did in Madrid. I will not allow football to retire me, and this decision is very clear to me and I think it will be sooner rather than later."

He was glowing, too, on Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid: "The right word is that it is a super signing. He has intensity at 100% and always wants to fight for his team, and he possesses the ideal characteristics to play at Real Madrid. I think he will be of great benefit to the team at the current time, which requires this intensity and combativeness. I wish him all the luck in the world and I am confident he will continue to achieve his dreams and goals at Real Madrid."