NAC Breda will take the "harshest possible measures" against the 21-year-old supporter who set off fireworks in a toilet at the GelreDome during Saturday's away game against Vitesse. The Brabant club confirmed that in a statement on their website on Monday.

The NAC board said three supporters and two stewards were injured by heavy fireworks and flying debris. Omroep Brabant reports that a suspect has now been arrested.

"According to witnesses, heavy fireworks, presumably a banger, were detonated in or near the toilet bowl. The explosion caused the bowl to shatter and pieces flew through the toilet area," the regional broadcaster said in its reconstruction of the incident at Vitesse's stadium.

Police removed a NAC supporter from the away end after the incident and took him into custody. "This 21-year-old man from Woudrichem has been arrested on suspicion of assault and vandalism. It has not yet officially been established what kind of fireworks were used in the explosion."

General director Remco Oversier said NAC are treating the matter very seriously. "Pending the investigation, we are going for the harshest possible measures to punish the person behind this firework action. NAC also strongly condemn the other incidents and are working with the security services to map this out. The club will take appropriate measures where necessary."

There was unrest after Vitesse v NAC, and riot police spent 45 minutes restoring order. During and after the match in Arnhem, police made six arrests in total.

A crowd of 1,000 travelling fans backed NAC against Vitesse. The Breda side looked set to win, but Naoufal Bannis snatched a point for Vitesse late on (2-2).