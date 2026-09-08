Rick Kruys is NAC Breda's new head coach, the Keuken Kampioen Divisie club announced on Tuesday. The Utrecht native has signed a two-year deal at the Rat Verlegh Stadion and will lead training for the first time on Wednesday.

"From several candidates, we immediately went all in for Rick Kruys. He knows what it means to compete for honours in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Rick knows our clear ambition and wants to get to work on it straight away," technical director Peter Maas explained on the club website.

"I am genuinely proud to be NAC's coach," Kruys beamed after his appointment in Breda. "Everyone knows how the club are experienced in the city and by the supporters. That suits me as well. It is my task to get to work immediately with the technical staff and the group of players. The first match is already coming up on Friday, but that is something I can only look forward to."

The 41-year-old guided FC Volendam to the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie in 2025. That adventure lasted only one season, as the club went down after losing to Willem II on penalties in the play-off final.

Before arriving at NAC, Kruys worked as interim and assistant coach at FC Utrecht and also took charge of VVV-Venlo. He reached the Keuken Kampioen Play-Offs with the Limburg club.

"As a player, Kruys was a highly valued figure in Utrecht for many years. He was the same at FC Volendam, Excelsior Rotterdam and Swedish side Malmö FF," the NAC website reads.

Kruys replaces Carl Hoefkens, who was sacked on Monday. "Hoefkens was extensively evaluated this summer. Unfortunately, several areas for improvement identified in that evaluation were not realised, which is why NAC feel compelled to take this step now," was the reason given.