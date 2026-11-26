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German media reports have revealed surprise and displeasure within the Bayern Munich hierarchy over Joshua Kimmich's comments about the situation surrounding his team-mate Jamal Musiala, made after the team's 2-1 defeat away to French side Lille on Wednesday on matchday five of the Champions League. Some senior club officials had no prior knowledge of the German midfielder's stance.

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According to "Bild", Joshua Kimmich had spent the past few days weighing up his comments carefully. As vice-captain, with Manuel Neuer out injured, he felt he had to come out clearly in defence of his team-mate Musiala.

Bayern's hierarchy have yet to decide whether to fine Kimmich over his remarks, the newspaper reported.

The early inclination, though, is not to punish him. The sporting leadership of Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, along with head coach Vincent Kompany, want to contain the situation and draw a line under the debate.

Club officials want to give Musiala the chance to focus on recovering his form, rather than stoke further tension in the squad with drawn-out discussions about punishing Kimmich.

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Many at Bayern believe Kimmich took both sides into account in his criticism, the report added. He showed understanding for the officials' concerns about the player's interests. What he objected to was the public airing of the criticism, particularly Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments after Musiala's return to action last Friday.

"Bild" also reported that the Bayern players are all standing behind Musiala and that Kimmich's comments won backing in the dressing room. The midfielder was speaking for the whole group, which explains why he stressed that his team-mate has the squad's full support.

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Rummenigge's recent remarks didn't go down well in the dressing room, even though the players understand the hierarchy's position and concerns.

Many felt it was wrong to take the dispute public and pile the burden on a single player. They'd have preferred to keep the discussion internal from the outset.

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The newspaper recalled the case of former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm, who was hit with a club-record fine of €50,000 in 2009 after launching a sweeping attack on the hierarchy in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung".

Since then, it noted, no player has confronted the club's leadership as publicly and directly as Kimmich did recently.

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A fine looks unlikely. Even so, Bayern officials intend to sit down with him again to discuss his comments. Kimmich had insisted he'd raised the matter internally, though he didn't reveal who he'd spoken to.

Some of the officials Kimmich targeted were still caught off guard by his comments after Wednesday's match, "Bild" explained, despite his insistence that he'd discussed the matter within the club.

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Speaking to the media after the game, Kimmich said of the Musiala situation: "What I don't understand is the way this is being talked about in public. This burden should never be placed on a player's shoulders."

The Germany international added: "This is completely unacceptable and not worthy of Bayern Munich, especially at this moment in time."