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Barcelona have received worrying news about the condition of their Danish defender Andreas Christensen, after the club announced that he is suffering from a minor muscle injury, leaving his participation in the upcoming clash with Villarreal in doubt.

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Christensen has struggled to shake off his physical problems since returning to action. On Friday, Spanish newspaper Sport revealed exclusively that he had missed the team's group training session because he was feeling some physical pain.

Within hours, Barcelona issued a medical statement confirming the newspaper's report on the Danish defender's physical condition.

The official statement read: "First-team player Andreas Christensen is suffering from minor discomfort in the soleus muscle of his left leg. His participation in the next match is in doubt, and his recovery time will depend on how his condition progresses."

That leaves Christensen's participation in Sunday's clash with Villarreal in serious doubt, with no clear timeline for his recovery.

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The Catalans hold their final training session on Saturday before hosting Villarreal, and coach Hans Flick will give a press conference ahead of the game.

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Barcelona's defence has faced mounting challenges this season. Flick has struggled to keep the back line stable, with repeated absences forcing him to rethink his tactical plans and turn to unconventional solutions in some matches.

Press reports at the start of November highlighted how Flick's defensive options had shifted. The German coach has had to make do with a limited pool after the sporting management agreed to go through the season with only eight players at the back: Jules Koundé, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde and Xavi Espart.

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Numbers weren't the only problem. The coaching staff have also been forced to use players in unfamiliar positions, most clearly against Deportivo Alavés, when Flick deployed Frenkie de Jong at centre-back and Brian Fariñas filled in at right-back to preserve the team's defensive balance.

The German coach hasn't hidden his frustration. He stressed that losing four players at once is a difficult challenge, especially given the quality of those the team are missing.

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Flick also said he was willing to use some players in different positions, citing De Jong's desire to play at centre-back. It shows how flexible his staff will need to be to get through this period.