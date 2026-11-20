Barcelona have received worrying news about the condition of their Danish defender Andreas Christensen, after the club announced that he is suffering from a minor muscle injury, leaving his participation in the upcoming clash with Villarreal in doubt.
Christensen has struggled to shake off his physical problems since returning to action. On Friday, Spanish newspaper Sport revealed exclusively that he had missed the team's group training session because he was feeling some physical pain.
Within hours, Barcelona issued a medical statement confirming the newspaper's report on the Danish defender's physical condition.
The official statement read: "First-team player Andreas Christensen is suffering from minor discomfort in the soleus muscle of his left leg. His participation in the next match is in doubt, and his recovery time will depend on how his condition progresses."
That leaves Christensen's participation in Sunday's clash with Villarreal in serious doubt, with no clear timeline for his recovery.
The Catalans hold their final training session on Saturday before hosting Villarreal, and coach Hans Flick will give a press conference ahead of the game.
Barcelona's defence has faced mounting challenges this season. Flick has struggled to keep the back line stable, with repeated absences forcing him to rethink his tactical plans and turn to unconventional solutions in some matches.
Press reports at the start of November highlighted how Flick's defensive options had shifted. The German coach has had to make do with a limited pool after the sporting management agreed to go through the season with only eight players at the back: Jules Koundé, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde and Xavi Espart.
Numbers weren't the only problem. The coaching staff have also been forced to use players in unfamiliar positions, most clearly against Deportivo Alavés, when Flick deployed Frenkie de Jong at centre-back and Brian Fariñas filled in at right-back to preserve the team's defensive balance.
The German coach hasn't hidden his frustration. He stressed that losing four players at once is a difficult challenge, especially given the quality of those the team are missing.
Flick also said he was willing to use some players in different positions, citing De Jong's desire to play at centre-back. It shows how flexible his staff will need to be to get through this period.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm