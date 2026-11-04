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FC Bayern München v Auckland City FC: Group C - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Müller: Kane surpasses all strikers in this aspect

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
H. Kane
T. Mueller
Germany
Spain
England

The German star highlighted Kane's qualities.

Thomas Müller has hailed Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph, insisting the England striker earned the honour through a string of outstanding individual displays and his part in Bayern Munich's success.

The former Bayern star said of Kane's award, via a monthly newsletter he issues for his followers: "I'm absolutely delighted for him. He scored 73 goals in 65 official matches. This award represents the perfect crowning of his individual performance and his success with Bayern Munich. I think everyone feels great joy that Harry has won this award."

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M05

M05

Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

He added: "Harry has not only produced the numbers, he is a wonderful footballer. He stands out for his shooting technique, his ability to hold up the ball and his commitment in challenges. He also never fears doing the hard work, despite knowing that he is the team's main striker."

The former Germany international continued: "Other players might think: why should I come all this way back to our own penalty area and make a sliding tackle to win the ball back? But Harry does it without hesitation. He also plays passes from positions where no one would expect such passes to come from. No other striker does that, simply because no other striker has the ability to do it as effectively as he does."

Müller went on: "In terms of leadership and character, he is also a role model and an example to follow. Well done, my friend."

Kane pipped France's Kylian Mbappé by a narrow margin of votes to land the Ballon d'Or, with Spain's Lamine Yamal third.

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