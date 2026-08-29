Casper Tengstedt looks to be in his final days as a Feyenoord player. According to Voetbal International, the Rotterdam club have reached an agreement with Toulouse over the transfer of the 26-year-old forward. Only the final formalities and the medical now stand in the way of a move to France.

The deal is worth four million euros excluding bonuses, VI reports. Feyenoord have also included a sell-on percentage in the agreement. That would bring to an end a spell in which Tengstedt failed to nail down a starting place.

This week, Toulouse's interest gathered pace and became more concrete on Friday. The French club planned to return to Feyenoord with an improved offer. That ultimately proved enough for both parties to reach an agreement over the transfer of the Danish striker.

Tengstedt was open to a move to France. The forward is not in coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans this season and has not played any official minutes for Feyenoord in the opening weeks of the new campaign. He has only been included in the matchday squad against SC Cambuur.

Competition in attack is fierce. Ayase Ueda is the undisputed number nine, while Van Bronckhorst can also call on Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie. That left Tengstedt with little prospect of playing time.

Feyenoord signed Tengstedt in the summer of 2025. The Rotterdam club paid Benfica around six million euros at the time and tied the Dane down until mid-2029. In his first season, though, he largely disappointed: in 23 matches, mostly as a substitute, he scored five goals.

Now the final step towards Toulouse must be taken. Tengstedt must first come through the medical, after which the remaining formalities can be completed. If that goes smoothly, he will leave Feyenoord after one season and continue his career in Ligue 1.

Clear-out

Feyenoord want to create room in the squad and on the wage bill this summer. The Rotterdam club have already parted ways with Anel Ahmedhodzic, while Luka Ivanusec and Jordan Lotomba are two more players still under contract who no longer appear to feature in the plans. Feyenoord will also look for a solution for them in the final days of the transfer window.



