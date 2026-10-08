Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Mourinho watching: will Real Madrid's star feature against Villarreal?

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
F. Valverde
Spain
Portugal
Uruguay

Real Madrid trio train away from the group

Real Madrid trained on Thursday morning with all their internationals involved, though some of them will not rejoin the group until tomorrow, a day before Saturday's clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth round of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella fall into that category, having trained away from the group, according to the newspaper "Marca".

The bigger question concerns Fede Valverde. He is working indoors and has not been ruled out against Villarreal, despite suffering a third-degree ankle sprain during the Madrid derby on 20 September.

Few expect the Uruguayan to feature given the severity of the injury, especially as he has yet to train alongside his team-mates.

Should he miss out, every sign points to Valverde being fit for the trip to Roma next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo all continue their recovery programmes, ruling them out for the current period.

There is better news elsewhere. The Real Madrid coach welcomed back Kylian Mbappe, injured in France's first game during the international break, who is available for La Liga after completing most of his rehabilitation in Paris with the club's blessing. Ibrahima Konate also returns, having recovered from the collateral ligament injury he picked up at the end of September with the French national team.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google