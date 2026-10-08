Real Madrid trained on Thursday morning with all their internationals involved, though some of them will not rejoin the group until tomorrow, a day before Saturday's clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth round of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella fall into that category, having trained away from the group, according to the newspaper "Marca".

The bigger question concerns Fede Valverde. He is working indoors and has not been ruled out against Villarreal, despite suffering a third-degree ankle sprain during the Madrid derby on 20 September.

Few expect the Uruguayan to feature given the severity of the injury, especially as he has yet to train alongside his team-mates.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Should he miss out, every sign points to Valverde being fit for the trip to Roma next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo all continue their recovery programmes, ruling them out for the current period.

There is better news elsewhere. The Real Madrid coach welcomed back Kylian Mbappe, injured in France's first game during the international break, who is available for La Liga after completing most of his rehabilitation in Paris with the club's blessing. Ibrahima Konate also returns, having recovered from the collateral ligament injury he picked up at the end of September with the French national team.



