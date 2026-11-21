Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has made the surprise decision to leave Brazilian Vinícius Júnior out of the starting line-up for the match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu, preferring to rely on Ivorian Yan Diomande on the left wing as part of his tactical choices for the game.
Mourinho handed starts to Eduardo Camavinga, Álvaro Carreras, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham, and left Vinícius Júnior on the bench. The move has reopened questions over Real Madrid's attacking pecking order, especially with the Brazilian star now back from suspension.
Vinícius was available again after serving a four-match ban. In his absence, Diomande grabbed his chance. The Ivorian produced impressive performances, made a strong impression with his influential displays and showed he could make the difference, all of which strengthened his claim to a starting place.
Diomande's form wasn't the only factor. Vinícius's omission may also be down to the circumstances of his return: the Brazilian flew in from Singapore just a few days before the match, and that long journey may affect his physical readiness and his ability to hit his best level from kick-off.
Mourinho appeared to tread carefully with the winger, knowing he has other options who can add attacking quality. Diomande made the most of Vinícius's absence and proved he could seize his opportunity. That gave the coaching staff an extra option up front, rather than restoring the number 7 straight to the starting line-up.
Thibaut Courtois started in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Ibrahima Konaté and Álvaro Carreras forming the back four in front of him. Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and Jude Bellingham took charge of midfield, with Arda Güler pulling the strings in the attacking playmaker role.
Up front, the Portuguese coach picked Yan Diomande on the left wing and Kylian Mbappé to lead the line. Vinícius Júnior stayed on the bench.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”