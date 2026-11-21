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Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has made the surprise decision to leave Brazilian Vinícius Júnior out of the starting line-up for the match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu, preferring to rely on Ivorian Yan Diomande on the left wing as part of his tactical choices for the game.

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Mourinho handed starts to Eduardo Camavinga, Álvaro Carreras, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham, and left Vinícius Júnior on the bench. The move has reopened questions over Real Madrid's attacking pecking order, especially with the Brazilian star now back from suspension.

Vinícius was available again after serving a four-match ban. In his absence, Diomande grabbed his chance. The Ivorian produced impressive performances, made a strong impression with his influential displays and showed he could make the difference, all of which strengthened his claim to a starting place.

Diomande's form wasn't the only factor. Vinícius's omission may also be down to the circumstances of his return: the Brazilian flew in from Singapore just a few days before the match, and that long journey may affect his physical readiness and his ability to hit his best level from kick-off.

Mourinho appeared to tread carefully with the winger, knowing he has other options who can add attacking quality. Diomande made the most of Vinícius's absence and proved he could seize his opportunity. That gave the coaching staff an extra option up front, rather than restoring the number 7 straight to the starting line-up.

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Thibaut Courtois started in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Ibrahima Konaté and Álvaro Carreras forming the back four in front of him. Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva and Jude Bellingham took charge of midfield, with Arda Güler pulling the strings in the attacking playmaker role.

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Up front, the Portuguese coach picked Yan Diomande on the left wing and Kylian Mbappé to lead the line. Vinícius Júnior stayed on the bench.