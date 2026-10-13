Real Madrid are continuing their preparations at Valdebebas before travelling to Rome for their second match in the UEFA Champions League, with coach Jose Mourinho having Dean Huijsen back at his disposal, while he awaits the return of Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy to action.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid trained with 22 players on the pitch, goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin the only absentees.

Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy rejoined collective work during the session, but neither is expected to feature in the European encounter.

Mourinho has gone back to an old habit: train in Madrid, then do nothing more than the mandatory press conference at the ground of Real Madrid's Champions League opponents. That explains why he called up no youth team players for the session.

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Huijsen returns to the squad after missing the Villarreal clash through suspension, the punishment for his red card in the derby.

Who partners who at centre-back? That is Mourinho's call against Roma, with Antonio Rudiger, Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate all in contention.

The former Bournemouth man enjoys considerable trust from the Portuguese coach, despite Real Madrid continuing to suffer from a shortage of defensive options, particularly in the centre-back position.

Only Eder Militao and Raul Asencio remain on the club's injury list.



