Portugal's Bernardo Silva left his first mark on Real Madrid with a positive impression on his debut in the club's shirt, despite not yet reaching full physical fitness, at a time when his responsibilities in the team's midfield appear greater than expected.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Bernardo has become a candidate to play a pivotal role in organising Real Madrid's midfield, especially after the club failed to sign Rodri. The player possesses the qualities needed to move the team and control the tempo of play, elements that José Mourinho's side badly needs.

His first appearance for Real Madrid came against Ferencváros, after just five days of training with his teammates. Even so, he delivered a notable 45 minutes and showed a clear ability to handle the ball and move around the midfield.

Praise came from teammate and club captain Fede Valverde, who described him as a "magical" player and a distinctive personality. He confirmed that Bernardo had integrated quickly with the group and adapted successfully to his new teammates.

That contribution was not limited to attack. Bernardo gave Real Madrid greater stability in possession, and he also showed an ability to build play and organise the team's movements from midfield.

Marca believes Bernardo may find himself facing a task different from the role he has been used to throughout his career. He could turn into one of the most prominent organisers in Real Madrid's midfield next season.

He is not a traditional holding midfielder. But his ability to read the game, retain the ball and choose the right timing for a pass makes him a saviour for Mourinho in that respect.

Real Madrid need a player capable of giving the midfield calm and controlling the tempo of matches.

Marca explained that the Portuguese coach will also be required to manage Bernardo's minutes carefully, given that he is over thirty, with the need to preserve his fitness throughout the season.

Right now, Mourinho has Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bernardo Silva to fill the midfield positions, with Thiago Pitarch continuing his recovery.

Rotation in midfield therefore appears inevitable. But Bernardo Silva has a great opportunity to establish himself as one of Real Madrid's most important keys, and he may become the player who gives the team the calm and organisation it has missed since the departure of Luka Modrić.

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